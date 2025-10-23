Tempus AI's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Tempus AI.

Looking at options history for Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $138,930 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $213,557.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $150.0 for Tempus AI over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Tempus AI's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Tempus AI's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $150.0, over the past month.

Tempus AI 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.8 $4.1 $4.6 $120.00 $91.9K 2.8K 230 TEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $15.1 $15.0 $15.0 $80.00 $40.5K 282 29 TEM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.8 $13.0 $13.0 $85.00 $39.0K 1.4K 30 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.6 $15.0 $15.0 $150.00 $37.5K 94 65 TEM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $11.2 $10.9 $10.9 $85.00 $32.7K 647 33

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Tempus AI, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Tempus AI's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 2,296,466, the price of TEM is up by 1.22%, reaching $86.31.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Tempus AI

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $101.5.

* An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $110. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for Tempus AI, targeting a price of $96. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Tempus AI, maintaining a target price of $95. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Tempus AI, maintaining a target price of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

