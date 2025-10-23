Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AMZN Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMZN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 87 uncommon options trades for Amazon.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $994,596, and 71 are calls, for a total amount of $6,828,930.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $330.0 for Amazon.com over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $2.82 $2.77 $2.82 $175.00 $282.0K 2.9K 1.0K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $49.9 $49.8 $49.8 $190.00 $249.0K 632 113 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $49.65 $49.6 $49.6 $190.00 $248.0K 632 115 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $34.1 $33.95 $34.1 $270.00 $170.5K 228 51 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $33.05 $32.85 $33.05 $270.00 $165.2K 655 52

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Amazon.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Amazon.com

With a volume of 11,994,482, the price of AMZN is up 0.68% at $219.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Amazon.com

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $276.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $280. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $275. * An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $265. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Mizuho lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $300.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.