IBM Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on IBM.

Looking at options history for IBM (NYSE:IBM) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $300,152 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $595,077.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $430.0 for IBM, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IBM's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IBM's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $430.0 in the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $4.8 $1.12 $2.79 $430.00 $132.5K 522 1 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $56.0 $55.0 $55.0 $220.00 $93.5K 1.2K 18 IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $51.5 $49.1 $50.66 $270.00 $86.1K 54 23 IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $35.55 $33.0 $35.55 $260.00 $71.1K 783 20 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $4.95 $4.6 $4.6 $275.00 $65.3K 429 1.4K

About IBM

Incorporated in 1911, International Business Machines, or IBM, is one of the oldest technology companies in the world. It provides software, IT consulting services, and hardware to help business customers modernize their technology workflows. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. IBM's products, including Red Hat, watsonx, and mainframes, handle some of the world's most important data workloads in areas like finance and retail.

In light of the recent options history for IBM, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of IBM

With a trading volume of 3,309,639, the price of IBM is down by -7.83%, reaching $265.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 97 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About IBM

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $303.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for IBM, targeting a price of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for IBM, targeting a price of $315. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on IBM with a target price of $295. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on IBM, maintaining a target price of $305. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for IBM, targeting a price of $300.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.