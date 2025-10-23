Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMD

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $180,490, and 19 were calls, valued at $2,559,989.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $300.0 for Advanced Micro Devices, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $1.38 $1.36 $1.38 $237.50 $688.0K 4.8K 724 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $57.0 $56.8 $57.0 $260.00 $627.0K 313 110 AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $36.65 $36.25 $36.46 $300.00 $364.6K 7.3K 100 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $8.25 $8.15 $8.15 $230.00 $163.0K 4.9K 65 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $14.0 $13.9 $13.9 $250.00 $119.5K 7.0K 14

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers (including artificial intelligence), industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. However, AMD is emerging as a prominent player in AI GPUs and related hardware. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Advanced Micro Devices, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Advanced Micro Devices

Currently trading with a volume of 4,382,660, the AMD's price is up by 0.54%, now at $231.48.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days.

Expert Opinions on Advanced Micro Devices

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $280.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $270. * An analyst from Wolfe Research upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $300. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $270. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HSBC keeps a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $310. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Advanced Micro Devices options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.