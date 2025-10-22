Spotlight on NIO: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NIO (NYSE:NIO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NIO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for NIO.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $5,897,463, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $271,358.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $4.0 to $9.5 for NIO during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NIO options trades today is 23029.38 with a total volume of 37,169.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NIO's big money trades within a strike price range of $4.0 to $9.5 over the last 30 days.

NIO Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $1.79 $1.65 $1.67 $7.00 $5.7M 18.9K 34.9K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $2.38 $2.3 $2.3 $5.00 $91.9K 92.9K 602 NIO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $1.69 $1.66 $1.69 $7.00 $84.5K 18.9K 526 NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.5 $2.95 $3.3 $4.00 $49.5K 20.6K 152 NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.49 $2.4 $2.43 $5.00 $48.6K 25.3K 61

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold around 222,000 EVs in 2024, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NIO, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of NIO

With a trading volume of 48,621,977, the price of NIO is up by 1.32%, reaching $6.89.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

Expert Opinions on NIO

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $7.0.

* An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on NIO, maintaining a target price of $7.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.