Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on VKTX Options

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Viking Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,820, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,067,687.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $60.0 for Viking Therapeutics, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Viking Therapeutics options trades today is 1909.0 with a total volume of 3,526.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Viking Therapeutics's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $10.45 $10.4 $10.45 $60.00 $260.2K 1.5K 1.0K VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $14.15 $13.45 $14.15 $25.00 $141.5K 1.4K 130 VKTX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $1.69 $1.37 $1.59 $60.00 $127.5K 1.7K 810 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $11.3 $11.0 $11.3 $60.00 $124.3K 1.5K 210 VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $13.55 $11.0 $11.33 $60.00 $112.1K 1.5K 100

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Viking Therapeutics, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Viking Therapeutics

Currently trading with a volume of 2,560,725, the VKTX's price is down by -6.03%, now at $30.99.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Viking Therapeutics

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $102.0.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $102.

