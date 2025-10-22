Innodata's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Innodata.

Looking at options history for Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $432,400 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $409,611.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $33.0 to $100.0 for Innodata over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Innodata's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Innodata's whale trades within a strike price range from $33.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Innodata Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $10.7 $10.1 $10.5 $70.00 $276.1K 170 307 INOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $8.6 $8.1 $8.2 $65.00 $85.2K 202 133 INOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $43.7 $43.7 $43.7 $33.00 $78.6K 101 18 INOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $6.7 $5.7 $6.2 $95.00 $62.0K 3 100 INOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $10.1 $8.1 $8.43 $100.00 $42.1K 65 52

About Innodata

Innodata Inc is a data engineering company. It is helping companies deploy and integrate AI into their operations and products and providing AI-enabled industry platforms. The Company's operations are classified in three reporting segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex and Agility. Key revenue is generated from DDS segment provides AI data preparation services, collecting or creating training data, annotating training data, and training AI algorithms for its customers, and AI model deployment and integration. It also provides a range of data engineering support services including data transformation, data curation, data hygiene, data consolidation, data extraction, data compliance, and master data management.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Innodata, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Innodata

Trading volume stands at 1,636,808, with INOD's price down by -2.05%, positioned at $75.45.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Innodata

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $100.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Innodata with a target price of $90. * An analyst from BWS Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Innodata, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Innodata with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.