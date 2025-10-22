10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $440.00 $25.0K 9.5K 20.3K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $230.00 $26.6K 34.0K 3.7K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $35.00 $43.2K 63.5K 2.4K LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $210.00 $48.9K 3.2K 504 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $155.00 $46.1K 19 360 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $300.00 $28.3K 1.4K 359 MBLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $14.00 $33.0K 13 201 CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $42.00 $44.8K 1.9K 197 LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $22.00 $38.1K 1.0K 109 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $85.00 $35.9K 5.5K 104

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 9547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 34072 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 63592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW (NYSE:LOW), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 149 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 118 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 3247 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 331 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $2565.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $2830.0 per contract. There were 1483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 359 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 58 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 450 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 195 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 1985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ:LI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 239 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 109 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1080 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 57 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 5530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

