10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $175.00 $47.2K 40.1K 55.8K AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $255.00 $30.5K 12.9K 31.0K CRCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $385.00 $52.8K 37.1K 14.4K PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/31/25 $180.00 $31.5K 10.4K 10.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $527.50 $31.8K 6.6K 8.5K PATH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $61.2K 28.5K 2.8K QBTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $30.00 $39.2K 2.3K 1.2K CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $20.00 $27.3K 3.0K 847 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $195.00 $102.5K 6.6K 821 CRWV PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $120.00 $156.0K 4.7K 785

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 273 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 40161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55898 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 164 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 12949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31083 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRCL (NYSE:CRCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 476 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 37105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14460 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 10413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 24, 2025. This event was a transfer of 251 contract(s) at a $527.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 6600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8542 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PATH (NYSE:PATH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 28553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2827 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QBTS (NYSE:QBTS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 2334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on November 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 271 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 3022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 847 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.5K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 6688 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 821 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.0K, with a price of $1560.0 per contract. There were 4703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 785 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.