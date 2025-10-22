Navitas Semiconductor Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NVTS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 45 extraordinary options activities for Navitas Semiconductor. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 26% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $383,287, and 43 are calls, amounting to $2,592,294.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.5 to $30.0 for Navitas Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Navitas Semiconductor's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Navitas Semiconductor's significant trades, within a strike price range of $4.5 to $30.0, over the past month.

Navitas Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $1.15 $1.1 $1.15 $13.00 $249.7K 2.7K 2.8K NVTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.5 $3.3 $3.3 $15.00 $222.4K 4.7K 1.0K NVTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.9 $4.5 $4.6 $14.00 $138.0K 1.2K 311 NVTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $1.2 $1.15 $1.2 $13.00 $133.5K 2.7K 3.9K NVTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.85 $2.7 $2.7 $15.00 $108.0K 2.2K 1

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corp develops ultra-efficient gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors that are revolutionizing power electronics. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable fast charging, high power density, and energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets. The company operates as one reportable segment, the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits and related components for use in mobile device and other markets. Geographically, the company operates in China, Europe, United States, Rest of Asia and Others. The majority of revenue is generated from China.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Navitas Semiconductor, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Navitas Semiconductor

With a trading volume of 33,689,085, the price of NVTS is down by -13.51%, reaching $13.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Navitas Semiconductor

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $12.0.

