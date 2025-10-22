ServiceNow's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for ServiceNow.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $868,550, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $1,061,505.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $410.0 and $1200.0 for ServiceNow, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ServiceNow's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ServiceNow's whale trades within a strike price range from $410.0 to $1200.0 in the last 30 days.

ServiceNow 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $80.0 $72.2 $75.6 $800.00 $567.0K 176 75 NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $45.9 $40.3 $43.1 $1100.00 $323.2K 199 81 NOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $88.9 $87.0 $87.0 $950.00 $139.2K 35 18 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $50.5 $49.4 $49.4 $937.50 $74.1K 6 35 NOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/31/25 $46.0 $45.7 $45.7 $937.50 $68.5K 20 15

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ServiceNow, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of ServiceNow

Currently trading with a volume of 616,695, the NOW's price is up by 0.29%, now at $944.23.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for ServiceNow

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1162.5.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $1250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on ServiceNow with a target price of $1075.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.