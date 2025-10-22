Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DASH Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DASH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 40 extraordinary options activities for DoorDash. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 57% bearish. Among these notable options, 17 are puts, totaling $3,269,089, and 23 are calls, amounting to $1,109,391.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $195.0 to $340.0 for DoorDash over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DoorDash options trades today is 2952.14 with a total volume of 18,507.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DoorDash's big money trades within a strike price range of $195.0 to $340.0 over the last 30 days.

DoorDash Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.2 $16.15 $16.2 $240.00 $1.1M 2.2K 716 DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.55 $15.75 $16.55 $240.00 $911.9K 2.2K 2.2K DASH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.7 $20.5 $20.7 $250.00 $207.0K 482 101 DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $30.0 $27.5 $30.0 $275.00 $177.0K 16 59 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $44.0 $40.35 $40.35 $270.00 $161.4K 156 40

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

Having examined the options trading patterns of DoorDash, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of DoorDash

Currently trading with a volume of 1,319,007, the DASH's price is down by -3.02%, now at $254.05.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for DoorDash

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $324.2.

* In a positive move, an analyst from JP Morgan has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $325. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $330. * In a cautious move, an analyst from BTIG downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $315. * An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $350. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on DoorDash with a target price of $301.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.