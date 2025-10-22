This Is What Whales Are Betting On RTX

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards RTX (NYSE:RTX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RTX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for RTX. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 63% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $715,215, and 19 are calls, amounting to $1,077,273.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $185.0 for RTX over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for RTX's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across RTX's significant trades, within a strike price range of $145.0 to $185.0, over the past month.

RTX Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.67 $1.18 $1.4 $185.00 $300.0K 516 2.5K RTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $4.55 $4.05 $4.21 $150.00 $258.9K 1.1K 651 RTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $4.55 $4.3 $4.2 $150.00 $258.3K 1.1K 630 RTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.98 $1.77 $1.98 $160.00 $198.0K 581 1.0K RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $19.25 $18.5 $19.25 $175.00 $157.8K 122 89

About RTX

RTX is an aerospace and defense manufacturer formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to commercial aerospace and to the defense market across three segments: Collins Aerospace, a diversified aerospace supplier; Pratt & Whitney, a commercial and military aircraft engine manufacturer; and Raytheon, a defense prime contractor providing a mix of missiles, missile defense systems, sensors, hardware, and communications technology to the military.

Having examined the options trading patterns of RTX, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of RTX

With a trading volume of 3,155,074, the price of RTX is up by 2.04%, reaching $176.57.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 97 days from now.

What The Experts Say On RTX

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $184.67.

* An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on RTX, which currently sits at a price target of $205. * An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on RTX, which currently sits at a price target of $181. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on RTX with a target price of $168.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.