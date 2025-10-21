Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Hut 8

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HUT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 55 extraordinary options activities for Hut 8. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 34% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $164,796, and 52 are calls, amounting to $3,168,029.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $90.0 for Hut 8 during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Hut 8's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Hut 8's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Hut 8 Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.0 $7.75 $7.8 $50.00 $390.0K 14.9K 515 HUT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $15.0 $14.75 $15.0 $55.00 $220.8K 488 103 HUT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.15 $5.75 $6.1 $50.00 $183.0K 4.4K 563 HUT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.6 $6.45 $6.45 $48.00 $147.0K 7.0K 235 HUT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $15.0 $14.7 $15.0 $55.00 $114.9K 488 258

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. The company has four reportable business segments: Power, Digital Infrastructure, Compute, and Other. It derives maximum revenue from the Compute segment which consists of Bitcoin Mining, GPU-as-a-Service, and Data Center Cloud operations. Its geographical segments include the United States and Canada, of which it generates the majority of revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Hut 8, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Hut 8

Trading volume stands at 6,418,449, with HUT's price down by -5.47%, positioned at $47.19.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

Expert Opinions on Hut 8

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $61.67.

* An analyst from BTIG persists with their Buy rating on Hut 8, maintaining a target price of $55. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Hut 8, maintaining a target price of $65. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Hut 8, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

