Thermo Fisher Scientific's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Looking at options history for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) we detected 34 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $326,782 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $11,494,177.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $310.0 to $650.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Thermo Fisher Scientific options trades today is 604.81 with a total volume of 20,341.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Thermo Fisher Scientific's big money trades within a strike price range of $310.0 to $650.0 over the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $29.1 $26.4 $27.0 $550.00 $8.1M 6.9K 3.7K TMO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.2 $22.6 $24.2 $580.00 $968.0K 134 401 TMO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $28.3 $27.2 $27.2 $550.00 $304.6K 6.9K 720 TMO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $28.1 $27.4 $28.05 $550.00 $277.9K 6.9K 21 TMO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $28.8 $27.3 $27.31 $550.00 $247.0K 6.9K 3.8K

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of year-end 2024 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (11%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (the remainder).

In light of the recent options history for Thermo Fisher Scientific, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Currently trading with a volume of 2,681,084, the TMO's price is up by 2.62%, now at $558.11.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $608.33.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $590. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific, targeting a price of $650. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $585.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

