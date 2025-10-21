Spotlight on CoreWeave: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 133 extraordinary options activities for CoreWeave. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 74 are puts, totaling $6,575,933, and 59 are calls, amounting to $3,415,459.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $280.0 for CoreWeave during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CoreWeave options trades today is 3114.17 with a total volume of 67,709.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CoreWeave's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

CoreWeave Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $10.25 $9.6 $9.62 $80.00 $769.5K 2 812 CRWV PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $33.25 $30.6 $30.85 $115.00 $462.7K 443 150 CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.9 $11.35 $11.35 $155.00 $380.2K 2.3K 604 CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $8.1 $7.75 $8.08 $80.00 $298.1K 2.0K 369 CRWV PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $30.15 $29.45 $30.15 $145.00 $150.7K 278 56

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CoreWeave, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of CoreWeave

With a trading volume of 19,711,732, the price of CRWV is down by -3.08%, reaching $123.15.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 24 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for CoreWeave

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $162.5.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CoreWeave options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.