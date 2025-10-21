Wells Fargo Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) we detected 40 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $94,262 and 38, calls, for a total amount of $2,542,849.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $100.0 for Wells Fargo, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Wells Fargo's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Wells Fargo's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Wells Fargo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.65 $1.6 $1.64 $100.00 $328.0K 1.8K 2.0K WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $87.50 $239.3K 3.4K 710 WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $7.6 $7.6 $7.6 $80.00 $152.0K 3.0K 0 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.82 $2.64 $2.82 $87.00 $124.6K 104 442 WFC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $2.91 $2.8 $2.8 $87.00 $112.0K 104 842

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance-sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US.

Wells Fargo's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 9,709,442, the WFC's price is down by -0.79%, now at $85.34.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Wells Fargo

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $93.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $93. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Market Perform rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $92. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $97. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $94. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Wells Fargo, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.