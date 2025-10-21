Looking At Marvell Tech's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRVL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 112 extraordinary options activities for Marvell Tech. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 57% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 32 are puts, totaling $3,579,533, and 80 are calls, amounting to $4,913,032.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $190.0 for Marvell Tech during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marvell Tech options trades today is 1708.74 with a total volume of 17,558.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marvell Tech's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $190.0 over the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $28.0 $27.3 $28.0 $60.00 $280.0K 1.2K 118 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $44.75 $42.95 $44.75 $45.00 $138.7K 1.1K 71 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $48.8 $48.6 $48.6 $40.00 $121.5K 286 53 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $12.4 $12.2 $12.2 $90.00 $118.4K 2 103 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $46.65 $44.5 $46.65 $42.50 $116.6K 102 25

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Marvell Tech, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Marvell Tech's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 8,051,296, the MRVL's price is down by -2.05%, now at $84.08.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Marvell Tech

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $95.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $80. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $105. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * An analyst from TD Cowen has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $85.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Marvell Tech with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.