10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $67.00 $33.7K 15.4K 1.0K SMR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $45.00 $25.5K 2.9K 689 VRT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/24/25 $175.00 $70.4K 1.6K 438 FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $210.00 $324.0K 111 400 BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $215.00 $75.7K 3.1K 347 ERJ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $60.00 $50.5K 1.5K 314 BKSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $25.00 $48.7K 1.6K 270 GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $605.00 $287.3K 70 257 DAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $60.00 $40.6K 5.8K 116 NNE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $216.0K 154 100

• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 155 contract(s) at a $67.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $221.0 per contract. There were 15441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMR (NYSE:SMR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 73 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 2961 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 24, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.4K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 1682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 438 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FDX (NYSE:FDX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 178 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $324.0K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 31 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.7K, with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 3186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ERJ (NYSE:ERJ), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 1537 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKSY (NYSE:BKSY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 1662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GEV (NYSE:GEV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $605.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $287.3K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 70 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL (NYSE:DAL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $572.0 per contract. There were 5831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NNE (NASDAQ:NNE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $216.0K, with a price of $2160.0 per contract. There were 154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

