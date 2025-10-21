10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OSCR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $21.00 $25.3K 474 11.9K DFDV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $20.00 $29.3K 1.8K 2.0K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $30.00 $60.6K 11.3K 1.6K GLXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $45.00 $58.5K 5.2K 1.2K UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $52.00 $44.8K 2.9K 1.1K BULL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $33.5K 35.9K 1.0K FUTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $145.00 $202.5K 0 750 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $70.00 $115.3K 14.0K 523 APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $120.00 $172.4K 8.6K 516 CB PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $260.00 $34.6K 450 401

• For OSCR (NYSE:OSCR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11965 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DFDV (NASDAQ:DFDV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 24, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 1822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2080 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 150 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.6K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 11319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1657 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLXY (NASDAQ:GLXY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 154 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 5228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $224.0 per contract. There were 2984 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BULL (NASDAQ:BULL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 35965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1088 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 178 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.5K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.3K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 14079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APO (NYSE:APO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 442 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $172.4K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 8622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CB (NYSE:CB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

