Smart Money Is Betting Big In Bloom Energy Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bloom Energy.

Looking at options history for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) we detected 71 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,135,673 and 60, calls, for a total amount of $7,314,956.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $180.0 for Bloom Energy over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Bloom Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Bloom Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $180.0, over the past month.

Bloom Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $17.0 $15.6 $17.0 $100.00 $1.7M 5.2K 1.0K BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.8 $6.2 $6.6 $140.00 $659.3K 22.4K 1.0K BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.5 $6.2 $6.4 $140.00 $640.0K 22.4K 2.1K BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $35.0 $33.4 $35.0 $70.00 $605.5K 6.4K 177 BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $35.0 $33.4 $35.0 $70.00 $437.5K 6.4K 500

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Bloom Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Bloom Energy's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,393,870, the BE's price is down by -1.16%, now at $107.8.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days.

Expert Opinions on Bloom Energy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $87.2.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Bloom Energy, maintaining a target price of $90. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $100. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Bloom Energy, targeting a price of $105. An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Bloom Energy, maintaining a target price of $115. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Underperform rating for Bloom Energy, targeting a price of $26.

