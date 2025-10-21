Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVDA

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on NVIDIA. Our analysis of options history for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) revealed 80 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 33 were puts, with a value of $1,605,175, and 47 were calls, valued at $3,326,914.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $0.5 to $240.0 for NVIDIA during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for NVIDIA's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across NVIDIA's significant trades, within a strike price range of $0.5 to $240.0, over the past month.

NVIDIA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $181.05 $180.6 $180.6 $0.50 $361.2K 51.9K 0 NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $181.05 $180.0 $180.55 $0.50 $270.8K 51.9K 36 NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $2.58 $2.57 $2.58 $180.00 $143.4K 37.0K 20.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $2.21 $2.2 $2.2 $182.50 $130.0K 19.9K 14.7K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $4.9 $4.85 $4.9 $182.50 $95.5K 5.7K 919

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 13,274,082, the price of NVDA is down by -0.74%, reaching $181.28.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $258.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $210. * Showing optimism, an analyst from HSBC upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $320. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $210. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $250. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NVIDIA with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.