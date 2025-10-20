10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $87.50 $105.0K 4.3K 9.1K CHYM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $40.00 $336.0K 164 4.1K C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $106.00 $152.2K 0 1.5K DFDV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $16.00 $54.2K 0 749 NLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $22.00 $26.2K 34 483 RKT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $16.00 $27.0K 1.2K 328 MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $510.00 $31.0K 277 323 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $77.50 $47.6K 702 61 UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $67.50 $79.2K 1.1K 40 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $285.00 $27.4K 1.9K 22

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 4326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHYM (NASDAQ:CHYM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 452 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 1600 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $336.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1410 contract(s) at a $106.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.2K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DFDV (NASDAQ:DFDV), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 155 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NLY (NYSE:NLY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 823 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKT (NYSE:RKT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 1266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 328 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA (NYSE:MA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 88 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $510.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 333 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.2K, with a price of $1980.0 per contract. There were 1114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $2749.0 per contract. There were 1917 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

