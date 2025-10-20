Spotlight on United Parcel Service: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on United Parcel Service. Our analysis of options history for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $62,565, and 8 were calls, valued at $370,151.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $95.0 for United Parcel Service over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Parcel Service's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Parcel Service's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $39.15 $37.5 $37.5 $50.00 $112.5K 16 30 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.7 $3.55 $3.7 $90.00 $49.9K 5.9K 257 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.65 $2.64 $2.64 $95.00 $45.4K 10.0K 451 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $4.35 $4.2 $4.22 $86.00 $42.2K 899 13 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.5 $4.45 $4.45 $85.00 $36.0K 3.5K 116

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue, while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Having examined the options trading patterns of United Parcel Service, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of United Parcel Service

Currently trading with a volume of 1,528,373, the UPS's price is up by 0.87%, now at $87.16.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for United Parcel Service

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $95.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United Parcel Service with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.