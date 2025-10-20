Behind the Scenes of Novo Nordisk's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Novo Nordisk.

Looking at options history for Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 68% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 18% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,143,389 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $695,418.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $60.0 for Novo Nordisk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novo Nordisk's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novo Nordisk's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Novo Nordisk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $12.1 $11.6 $11.6 $55.00 $928.0K 383 0 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $2.79 $2.4 $2.4 $58.00 $120.0K 219 501 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $14.2 $13.9 $14.2 $50.00 $116.4K 5.7K 83 NVO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.33 $2.32 $2.33 $60.00 $92.2K 16.2K 716 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.25 $4.15 $4.25 $55.00 $85.0K 6.0K 253

About Novo Nordisk

With roughly one-third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (contributing less than 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Novo Nordisk, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Novo Nordisk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,321,073, the price of NVO is up 1.93% at $55.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

Expert Opinions on Novo Nordisk

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $57.33.

* An analyst from HSBC upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $70. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $47. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Novo Nordisk with a target price of $55.

