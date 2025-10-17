Lyft Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lyft.

Looking at options history for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $153,400 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $293,547.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $25.0 for Lyft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lyft options trades today is 9125.67 with a total volume of 2,118.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lyft's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Lyft 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.0 $3.95 $4.0 $22.00 $126.8K 555 334 LYFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.0 $4.9 $4.94 $15.00 $81.5K 1.1K 168 LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/27 $7.3 $7.25 $7.3 $17.00 $40.1K 366 61 LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.15 $5.0 $5.04 $22.00 $36.2K 5.5K 118 LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.25 $4.75 $4.75 $22.00 $29.4K 5.5K 70

About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the US and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013 and public since 2019, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lyft, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Lyft

With a volume of 7,929,255, the price of LYFT is down -1.41% at $19.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Lyft

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $21.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $24. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Lyft with a target price of $22. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Lyft, maintaining a target price of $30. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Underperform rating on Lyft with a target price of $14. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lyft with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.