Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SPGI Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on S&P Global.

Looking at options history for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $181,360 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $244,617.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $290.0 to $530.0 for S&P Global over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in S&P Global's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to S&P Global's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $290.0 to $530.0 over the preceding 30 days.

S&P Global 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPGI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $49.6 $46.8 $46.8 $510.00 $74.9K 38 27 SPGI CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $19.7 $19.3 $19.7 $470.00 $51.2K 35 32 SPGI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/31/25 $49.9 $42.3 $46.1 $430.00 $46.1K 0 20 SPGI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/31/25 $49.9 $42.3 $46.0 $430.00 $46.0K 0 10 SPGI PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $9.6 $5.8 $9.3 $410.00 $41.8K 7 9

About S&P Global

S&P Global provides data and benchmarks to capital and commodity market participants. Its ratings business is the largest credit rating agency in the world and S&P's largest segment by profitability. S&P's largest segment by revenue is market intelligence, which provides desktop, data and advisory solutions, enterprise solutions, and credit/risk solutions mostly in the financial-services industry. S&P's other segments include commodity insights (Platts and other data), mobility (Carfax), and indexes.

In light of the recent options history for S&P Global, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is S&P Global Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,034,923, with SPGI's price up by 0.55%, positioned at $474.63.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

Expert Opinions on S&P Global

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $620.2.

* An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on S&P Global, maintaining a target price of $558. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for S&P Global, targeting a price of $661. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for S&P Global, targeting a price of $643. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for S&P Global, targeting a price of $620. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for S&P Global, targeting a price of $619.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

