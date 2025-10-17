United Airlines Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for United Airlines Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $867,954, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $2,004,260.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $43.0 to $125.0 for United Airlines Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for United Airlines Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across United Airlines Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $43.0 to $125.0, over the past month.

United Airlines Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $3.25 $2.54 $2.75 $100.00 $841.8K 3.3K 3.5K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.53 $1.12 $1.4 $125.00 $426.0K 25.0K 3.1K UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $52.7 $50.2 $51.95 $50.00 $259.7K 50 50 UAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $4.3 $2.88 $3.6 $102.00 $216.0K 2.4K 1.3K UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $4.5 $4.25 $4.5 $103.00 $202.5K 2.6K 476

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel, especially across the Pacific, than its large US peers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Airlines Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of United Airlines Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 3,913,100, the UAL's price is up by 0.53%, now at $98.71.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 95 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About United Airlines Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $126.8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United Airlines Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.