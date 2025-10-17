10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.00 $26.3K 29.6K 4.9K JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $300.00 $39.3K 1.0K 1.4K SUIG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $5.00 $40.2K 2.9K 1.3K UBS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $37.50 $112.0K 1.8K 1.0K RILY PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $5.00 $33.7K 752 789 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $340.00 $60.6K 1.6K 574 HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $135.00 $36.7K 3.1K 463 GEMI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $30.00 $37.8K 1.4K 193 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $610.00 $31.8K 696 92 PGR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $220.00 $33.0K 452 41

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 91 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $377.0 per contract. There were 29652 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4939 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 24, 2025. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 1062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SUIG (NASDAQ:SUIG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 182 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 2930 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBS (NYSE:UBS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.0K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 1860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RILY (NASDAQ:RILY), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on November 7, 2025. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 789 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.6K, with a price of $2425.0 per contract. There were 1616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 574 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $1470.0 per contract. There were 3183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEMI (NASDAQ:GEMI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 154 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $1351.0 per contract. There were 1438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA (NYSE:MA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 91 contract(s) at a $610.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PGR (NYSE:PGR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.