10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $435.00 $40.5K 7.0K 114.4K CPNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/24/25 $33.00 $60.0K 202 10.0K STUB CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $20.00 $418.6K 33.3K 4.7K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $240.00 $31.2K 31.9K 2.7K SBET CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/07/25 $13.50 $80.0K 26 2.0K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $175.00 $48.9K 9.0K 552 PII PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $60.00 $66.0K 2.7K 214 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $160.00 $29.8K 3.6K 213 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $325.00 $27.9K 79 16 MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $2000.00 $32.6K 17 4

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 258 contract(s) at a $435.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 7035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114491 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 24, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10000 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $6.0 per contract. There were 202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STUB (NYSE:STUB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2392 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $418.6K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 33396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4743 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 91 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 31976 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2776 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBET (NASDAQ:SBET), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on November 7, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $815.0 per contract. There were 9051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PII (NYSE:PII), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 236 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 2738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 3698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $2800.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 244 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $2000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $32614.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

