10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $180.00 $64.5K 130.2K 12.4K CORZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/24/25 $23.00 $84.0K 197 6.0K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $220.00 $267.6K 12.6K 3.1K BMNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $60.00 $27.4K 8.3K 2.1K GLW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $95.00 $39.1K 5.6K 1.6K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $170.00 $31.0K 1.3K 1.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $500.00 $29.6K 694 934 FIG PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/24/25 $54.00 $62.5K 462 545 FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $250.00 $48.7K 101 351 RIOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $20.00 $102.0K 1.2K 315

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.5K, with a price of $1290.0 per contract. There were 130230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 6000 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $14.0 per contract. There were 197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $267.6K, with a price of $3077.0 per contract. There were 12683 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 8305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLW (NYSE:GLW), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 5690 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 24, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $1034.0 per contract. There were 1326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $1483.0 per contract. There were 694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 934 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIG (NYSE:FIG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 24, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 1253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.