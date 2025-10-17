Spotlight on Zeta Global Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Zeta Global Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $145,257, and 6 were calls, valued at $255,225.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $20.0 for Zeta Global Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zeta Global Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zeta Global Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Zeta Global Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZETA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.95 $0.9 $0.9 $18.50 $102.8K 1.9K 239 ZETA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.5 $8.0 $8.3 $10.00 $100.4K 1.2K 121 ZETA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.1 $3.1 $3.1 $17.50 $42.3K 309 625 ZETA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.2 $5.0 $5.19 $15.00 $41.5K 476 82 ZETA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.9 $5.8 $5.8 $20.00 $29.0K 3.3K 50

About Zeta Global Holdings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

In light of the recent options history for Zeta Global Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Zeta Global Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,886,856, the price of ZETA is down by -2.36%, reaching $17.8.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 24 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Zeta Global Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $28.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zeta Global Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $27. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zeta Global Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $25. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Zeta Global Holdings, maintaining a target price of $30. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zeta Global Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $36. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $25.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.