Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CIFR

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CIFR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 97 extraordinary options activities for Cipher Mining. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 49% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $175,024, and 93 are calls, amounting to $9,323,360.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $4.0 and $40.0 for Cipher Mining, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cipher Mining's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cipher Mining's whale trades within a strike price range from $4.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Cipher Mining Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CIFR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.3 $8.0 $8.3 $20.00 $745.3K 12.0K 2.7K CIFR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.25 $5.95 $5.97 $15.00 $401.7K 37.5K 1.2K CIFR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.05 $3.8 $3.8 $28.00 $380.0K 6.8K 1.1K CIFR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.98 $1.9 $1.9 $22.00 $361.0K 3.8K 2.0K CIFR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.95 $8.65 $8.74 $10.00 $212.3K 24.4K 527

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc ia an emerging technology company that operates in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. The company is developing a cryptocurrency mining business, specializing in Bitcoin. The company is expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure in the United States.

Where Is Cipher Mining Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 25,928,662, with CIFR's price down by -6.3%, positioned at $17.54.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Cipher Mining

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $18.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for Cipher Mining, targeting a price of $17. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Cipher Mining, maintaining a target price of $14. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Cipher Mining, maintaining a target price of $25. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Cipher Mining with a target price of $12. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cipher Mining, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cipher Mining with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.