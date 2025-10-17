Decoding Beyond Meat's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BYND, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Beyond Meat.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,438,145, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $60,419.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $0.5 to $8.0 for Beyond Meat during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Beyond Meat's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Beyond Meat's whale trades within a strike price range from $0.5 to $8.0 in the last 30 days.

Beyond Meat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BYND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.5 $7.45 $7.45 $8.00 $909.7K 1.0K 1.6K BYND PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.5 $7.45 $7.45 $8.00 $99.8K 1.0K 317 BYND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.5 $1.42 $1.49 $2.00 $84.9K 22.1K 1.1K BYND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.45 $7.45 $7.45 $8.00 $60.3K 1.0K 404 BYND PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.93 $0.91 $0.93 $1.50 $45.1K 100.8K 597

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Inc is a provider of plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. It builds meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating plant-based meat product It has products such as burgers, sausage, ground beef, jerky, meatballs and chicken. The company generates revenue from sales of its products to the customers across mainstream grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels and various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets and schools, mainly in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Beyond Meat, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Beyond Meat

Currently trading with a volume of 265,013,435, the BYND's price is up by 16.9%, now at $0.61.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Beyond Meat

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $142.15.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Sell rating for Beyond Meat, targeting a price of $0. * An analyst from BTIG has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $283.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Beyond Meat, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.