Smart Money Is Betting Big In META Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with META, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 52 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $414,298, and 43 are calls, for a total amount of $9,235,903.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $1050.0 for Meta Platforms over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Meta Platforms's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Meta Platforms's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $1050.0, over the past month.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $711.0 $703.0 $703.73 $5.00 $3.5M 15.5K 531 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $266.05 $262.95 $264.71 $450.00 $1.3M 12 150 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $8.65 $8.35 $8.49 $722.50 $592.6K 486 762 META CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $610.75 $606.8 $608.35 $100.00 $486.6K 503 8 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $612.15 $609.45 $610.88 $100.00 $427.6K 1.6K 54

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Meta Platforms's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,311,148, the META's price is down by -0.18%, now at $710.77.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $895.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $837. * An analyst from Mizuho has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $925. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $900. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $920.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.