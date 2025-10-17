Energy Fuels Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Energy Fuels.

Looking at options history for Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $243,900 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,476,003.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $30.0 for Energy Fuels over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Energy Fuels's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Energy Fuels's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Energy Fuels 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UUUU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.6 $11.9 $11.9 $10.00 $166.6K 14.0K 313 UUUU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $10.8 $9.3 $10.0 $10.00 $148.0K 14.0K 7 UUUU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.7 $14.5 $14.51 $7.00 $144.4K 4.9K 100 UUUU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $2.3 $2.1 $2.3 $22.00 $115.0K 1.9K 565 UUUU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $6.5 $3.8 $5.34 $15.00 $106.8K 713 0

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc is a United States-based critical minerals company. The Company mines uranium and produces natural uranium concentrates that are sold to nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. It holds two of America's key uranium production centers: The White Mesa Mill in Utah, and the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming. It has three reportable segments based on its operations and financial information; Uranium, HMS, and REE.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Energy Fuels, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Energy Fuels

With a trading volume of 7,352,280, the price of UUUU is down by -2.9%, reaching $21.06.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Energy Fuels

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Energy Fuels, targeting a price of $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Energy Fuels options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.