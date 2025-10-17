Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MP Materials

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MP Materials.

Looking at options history for MP Materials (NYSE:MP) we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $319,062 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $809,316.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $125.0 for MP Materials over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MP Materials stands at 1363.55, with a total volume reaching 1,887.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MP Materials, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MP Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $12.5 $12.5 $12.5 $80.00 $125.0K 2.5K 318 MP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/28/25 $25.6 $23.6 $24.29 $100.00 $121.4K 66 50 MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $11.5 $11.2 $11.5 $80.00 $115.0K 2.5K 109 MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.2 $15.1 $15.2 $85.00 $94.2K 1.1K 172 MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $27.2 $27.2 $27.2 $70.00 $87.0K 311 32

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MP Materials, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of MP Materials

Trading volume stands at 3,230,083, with MP's price down by -1.59%, positioned at $82.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 20 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About MP Materials

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $89.33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

