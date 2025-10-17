Behind the Scenes of Sea's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Sea.

Looking at options history for Sea (NYSE:SE) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 78% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 7% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $58,797 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $973,318.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $180.0 for Sea, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sea's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sea's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $107.75 $106.05 $107.75 $55.00 $161.6K 256 47 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $107.6 $105.95 $107.6 $55.00 $139.8K 256 7 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $45.75 $44.7 $44.7 $150.00 $120.6K 184 35 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $11.4 $11.4 $11.4 $170.00 $97.7K 544 99 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $107.7 $105.95 $107.7 $55.00 $96.8K 256 30

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Sea, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Sea

Trading volume stands at 506,371, with SE's price down by -1.27%, positioned at $160.59.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 25 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Sea

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $215.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Showing optimism, an analyst from B of A Securities upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $215.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.