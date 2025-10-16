Behind the Scenes of AeroVironment's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AVAV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 39 extraordinary options activities for AeroVironment. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $552,537, and 27 are calls, amounting to $2,104,787.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $470.0 for AeroVironment, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AeroVironment stands at 64.75, with a total volume reaching 8,275.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AeroVironment, situated within the strike price corridor from $85.0 to $470.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AeroVironment Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVAV CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.6 $2.9 $4.0 $385.00 $366.8K 84 1.0K AVAV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $188.4 $185.2 $187.1 $190.00 $187.1K 10 10 AVAV CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.5 $5.0 $5.0 $385.00 $150.0K 84 1.8K AVAV CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $5.5 $4.0 $5.0 $385.00 $150.0K 84 1.5K AVAV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $119.6 $117.3 $117.46 $260.00 $117.4K 15 10

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment Inc supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense as well as the United States allied international governments. The systems can help with security, surveillance, or sensing, and provide eyes in the sky without needing an actual person, or driver in the sky. The company is a defense technology provider delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. It develops and deploy autonomous systems, precision strike systems, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities. Company operates in three segments: UxS, LMS, MW.

AeroVironment's Current Market Status

With a volume of 855,105, the price of AVAV is down -2.68% at $374.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About AeroVironment

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $379.8.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on AeroVironment with a target price of $430. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BTIG keeps a Buy rating on AeroVironment with a target price of $415. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on AeroVironment with a target price of $389. * An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for AeroVironment, targeting a price of $365.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

