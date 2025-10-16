Smart Money Is Betting Big In Bloom Energy Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 123 uncommon options trades for Bloom Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $3,413,037, and 100 are calls, for a total amount of $25,171,957.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $170.0 for Bloom Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Bloom Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Bloom Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $170.0, over the past month.

Bloom Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $60.4 $57.9 $59.5 $55.00 $2.7M 5.6K 1.0K BE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $62.9 $62.6 $62.7 $55.00 $1.5M 5.6K 1.4K BE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $27.3 $25.2 $26.0 $100.00 $1.3M 4.3K 580 BE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $29.3 $28.7 $28.8 $130.00 $1.1M 150 907 BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $23.6 $23.1 $23.1 $120.00 $736.9K 1.1K 658

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

In light of the recent options history for Bloom Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Bloom Energy

With a volume of 9,026,289, the price of BE is up 2.62% at $119.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Bloom Energy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $84.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.