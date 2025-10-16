10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NNE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $45.00 $200.0K 4.0K 1.5K BE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $55.00 $1.5 million 5.6K 1.4K LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.50 $140.0K 6.2K 1.1K HTZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.50 $168.8K 2.2K 1.0K UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $105.00 $33.2K 14.1K 949 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $70.00 $25.9K 3.9K 421 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $94.00 $42.0K 127 310 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $520.00 $567.3K 46 126 FLNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.00 $27.0K 395 82 JCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $100.00 $37.2K 2 25

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NNE (NASDAQ:NNE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 4099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $6270.0 per contract. There were 5676 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUNR (NASDAQ:LUNR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 92 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 6225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HTZ (NASDAQ:HTZ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 456 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 866 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.8K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 2267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 14100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 949 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 3983 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $94.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 211 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $567.3K, with a price of $7565.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FLNC (NASDAQ:FLNC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JCI (NYSE:JCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 127 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $1488.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

