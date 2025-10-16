10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $305.00 $27.9K 5.3K 3.1K COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $370.00 $519.9K 2.2K 2.2K XYZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $80.00 $33.8K 489 1.3K OZK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $50.00 $32.8K 355 1.0K BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $157.50 $79.8K 199 811 GLXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $45.00 $39.5K 9.6K 705 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $46.6K 12.0K 490 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $70.00 $63.9K 1.0K 290 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $140.00 $52.2K 559 109 C PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $95.00 $77.7K 1.5K 103

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 5371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $519.9K, with a price of $1726.0 per contract. There were 2209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XYZ (NYSE:XYZ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 376 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 73 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 598 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX (NYSE:BX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 266 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.8K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLXY (NASDAQ:GLXY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 92 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 59 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 9611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 705 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 12049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 490 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 1078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS (NYSE:MS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 245 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 83 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.2K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 559 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 245 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.7K, with a price of $785.0 per contract. There were 1553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.