Galaxy Digital Unusual Options Activity For October 16

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GLXY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 options trades for Galaxy Digital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,000, and 35, calls, for a total amount of $3,131,845.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $60.0 for Galaxy Digital over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Galaxy Digital options trades today is 2206.39 with a total volume of 11,600.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Galaxy Digital's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Galaxy Digital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $30.7 $27.0 $30.7 $15.00 $614.0K 68 200 GLXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $29.8 $29.2 $29.2 $15.00 $338.7K 68 600 GLXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $30.2 $29.0 $29.0 $15.00 $174.0K 68 284 GLXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $30.2 $29.0 $29.0 $15.00 $174.0K 68 344 GLXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $30.2 $29.0 $29.0 $15.00 $162.4K 68 400

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Inc is engaged in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Its digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. The company invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. It has three operating business segments, Digital Assets and Data Centers, along with a Treasury & Corporate segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Galaxy Digital, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Galaxy Digital

With a trading volume of 3,321,896, the price of GLXY is down by -4.63%, reaching $39.98.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Galaxy Digital

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $38.33.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Galaxy Digital with a target price of $34. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Galaxy Digital with a target price of $42. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Galaxy Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $39.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

