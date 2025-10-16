Corning Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Corning. Our analysis of options history for Corning (NYSE:GLW) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $272,070, and 11 were calls, valued at $624,591.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.0 to $115.0 for Corning over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Corning stands at 793.85, with a total volume reaching 1,726.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Corning, situated within the strike price corridor from $42.0 to $115.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Corning 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GLW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.72 $2.58 $2.58 $75.00 $163.8K 1.7K 675 GLW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $20.9 $19.55 $20.7 $90.00 $124.2K 309 62 GLW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $13.2 $13.05 $13.2 $95.00 $108.2K 23 82 GLW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $25.0 $23.9 $23.9 $62.50 $93.2K 87 39 GLW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $2.28 $2.11 $2.19 $87.00 $72.9K 398 403

About Corning

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

Present Market Standing of Corning

With a volume of 2,947,468, the price of GLW is up 0.28% at $86.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Corning

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $87.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Corning, maintaining a target price of $75. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Corning, maintaining a target price of $91. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Corning, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Corning, which currently sits at a price target of $93.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Corning, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.