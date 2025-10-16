ServiceNow's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NOW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for ServiceNow. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $415,747, and 17 are calls, amounting to $912,310.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $740.0 to $1100.0 for ServiceNow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ServiceNow's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ServiceNow's whale trades within a strike price range from $740.0 to $1100.0 in the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/24/25 $129.7 $120.5 $122.63 $800.00 $122.6K 1 10 NOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $176.6 $173.3 $173.3 $1080.00 $86.6K 87 5 NOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $31.1 $27.0 $27.0 $900.00 $81.0K 281 37 NOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $12.4 $11.8 $12.4 $945.00 $78.1K 208 66 NOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $77.5 $72.1 $77.5 $850.00 $77.5K 35 10

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ServiceNow, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

ServiceNow's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 337,834, the price of NOW is up by 0.63%, reaching $908.75.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now.

What The Experts Say On ServiceNow

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1162.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $1250. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on ServiceNow, maintaining a target price of $1075.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ServiceNow, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.