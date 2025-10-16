Spotlight on CrowdStrike Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $197,535, and 34 are calls, for a total amount of $2,142,230.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $250.0 to $620.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 572.91 with a total volume of 4,537.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $620.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $42.45 $41.15 $41.5 $500.00 $415.0K 2.1K 113 CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $15.35 $13.95 $14.72 $470.00 $138.6K 1.1K 28 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $42.45 $41.15 $41.5 $500.00 $124.5K 2.1K 143 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $24.6 $20.2 $22.45 $500.00 $96.8K 50 82 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $79.05 $76.05 $77.55 $500.00 $77.5K 1.6K 11

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CrowdStrike Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 814,618, with CRWD's price down by -1.57%, positioned at $481.34.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $521.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $550. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $510. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $535. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Hold rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $500. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $510.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.