Looking At Riot Platforms's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Riot Platforms.

Looking at options history for Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $179,018 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $756,690.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $13.5 to $36.0 for Riot Platforms over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Riot Platforms's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Riot Platforms's significant trades, within a strike price range of $13.5 to $36.0, over the past month.

Riot Platforms 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/24/25 $1.0 $0.95 $0.95 $23.00 $209.0K 3.9K 2.2K RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $2.19 $2.07 $2.19 $22.00 $98.1K 941 562 RIOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $0.54 $0.54 $0.54 $18.50 $54.0K 192 1.0K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.85 $3.8 $3.85 $18.00 $53.9K 7.8K 388 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.12 $2.04 $2.04 $24.00 $50.7K 3.9K 366

About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining and Engineering. The Bitcoin Mining segment generates revenue from the Bitcoin the Company earns through its Bitcoin Mining activities. The Engineering segment generates revenue through customer contracts for custom engineered electrical products. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment.

In light of the recent options history for Riot Platforms, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Riot Platforms

With a volume of 5,385,277, the price of RIOT is down -1.74% at $21.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Riot Platforms

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $24.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $19. * An analyst from Citigroup has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $24. * An analyst from BTIG persists with their Buy rating on Riot Platforms, maintaining a target price of $28. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Arete Research downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $26. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Riot Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $26.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Riot Platforms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.