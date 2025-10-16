Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in MercadoLibre

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MELI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for MercadoLibre.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $282,950, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $282,791.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1980.0 to $2440.0 for MercadoLibre over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MercadoLibre's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MercadoLibre's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1980.0 to $2440.0, over the past month.

MercadoLibre Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $392.6 $368.0 $373.9 $2440.00 $186.9K 10 0 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $250.9 $240.0 $240.0 $2300.00 $96.0K 394 4 MELI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $158.6 $142.4 $144.36 $2300.00 $43.0K 8 3 MELI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $38.0 $29.1 $38.0 $2360.00 $41.9K 18 11 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $45.6 $37.8 $37.8 $2360.00 $41.5K 18 22

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MercadoLibre, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 99,239, the price of MELI is up by 0.35%, reaching $2055.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About MercadoLibre

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $2775.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MercadoLibre options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.