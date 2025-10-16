Applied Mat Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Applied Mat.

Looking at options history for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $671,726 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $630,055.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $175.0 to $250.0 for Applied Mat over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Applied Mat stands at 1291.81, with a total volume reaching 2,228.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Applied Mat, situated within the strike price corridor from $175.0 to $250.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $7.65 $5.25 $5.98 $230.00 $239.2K 306 400 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.95 $19.9 $19.9 $230.00 $222.8K 372 126 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $7.95 $7.55 $7.55 $230.00 $151.0K 306 645 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $21.0 $20.0 $20.0 $220.00 $114.0K 2.6K 61 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.15 $19.75 $19.75 $230.00 $71.1K 3.7K 47

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturer in the world. It has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Applied Materials holds leading market share in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Present Market Standing of Applied Mat

With a volume of 828,974, the price of AMAT is up 0.79% at $229.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Applied Mat

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $223.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $215. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $225. * An analyst from B of A Securities has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $250. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $209. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

