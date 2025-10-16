This Is What Whales Are Betting On Plug Power

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PLUG often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Plug Power. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 75% bullish and 12% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $31,400, and 7 calls, totaling $238,242.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $5.0 for Plug Power, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Plug Power options trades today is 17823.83 with a total volume of 11,148.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Plug Power's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $5.0 over the last 30 days.

Plug Power 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLUG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.82 $0.79 $0.82 $5.00 $52.1K 52.1K 2.6K PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.35 $0.34 $0.35 $4.00 $43.1K 24.5K 5.2K PLUG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $1.17 $1.17 $1.17 $3.00 $35.3K 3.2K 350 PLUG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $3.35 $0.29 $1.57 $3.00 $31.4K 2.9K 200 PLUG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.55 $1.45 $1.45 $3.00 $29.0K 14.1K 197

About Plug Power

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem—from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation. The company plans to build and operate green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple end markets, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Plug Power, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Plug Power Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 37,252,747, with PLUG's price up by 8.96%, positioned at $4.2.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 26 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Plug Power

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $4.67.

* An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Neutral rating on Plug Power, maintaining a target price of $3. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. keeps a Buy rating on Plug Power with a target price of $7. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Clear Street downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $3.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Plug Power options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.